Fifteen passengers were injured following a vehicular accident along the Orange Hill public road last night, according to Sergeant 444 Kenny Jones during WEFM’s Traffic Talk program.

Images circulated on social media showed HR 981, a blue 18-seater omnibus.

The same omnibus went viral in January of this year after engaging in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in the suspension of the then driver’s license.

“The accident along the orange hill public road, an accident involving a motor omnibus where fifteen persons sustained injuries, we want to wish those persons a speedy recovery,” Sergeant 444 Jones said.

According to reports, among those injured in the accident were students who were returning home from a school function.