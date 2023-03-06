Novak Djokovic has formally withdrawn from the Indian Wells tournament, according to organisers, in an indication that the world number one’s application for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver to enter the United States might have failed.

The Serbian, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the US government last month for special permission to play in ATP Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami.

“World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.,” organisers said in a statement late on Sunday.

The US currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11.

Djokovic has not competed at the back-to-back ATP Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami, two of the biggest tournaments on the ATP calendar and known as the “Sunshine Double”, since 2019.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here