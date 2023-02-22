Dancehall rockstar Skeng linked up with rapper Nicki Minaj in Trinidad and Tobago this week for Carnival.

The Queen of rap showed love to one of Jamaica’s youngest rising stars as they walked hand in hand through the streets of Trinidad and Tobago during Carnival Monday.

On Monday, Nicki Minaj shared a video thanking Skeng for repping Trinidad and Tobago. “S/o to @skeng.don for reppin us. 2nd video by @grizzleearts Last video shot by @emanuelambi #ShakeThePlace @machelmontano @destragarcia & me. Sweet sweet T&T,” she captioned a video of her and Skeng walking hand in hand.

The “Protocol” artist ended his arm to Minaj, who needed no assistance despite wearing knee-high boots to complete her Monday wear ensemble.

Nicki Minaj and Skeng previously collaborated on “Likkle Miss,” which she remixed, and she later licensed the track for another track, “The Fine 9,” featuring several up-and-coming rap voices, dancehall, and soca artists.

That song gave Skeng his first Billboard hit, and his career appeared to take off with a co-sign from Minaj.

Last year she endorsed Skeng as the future. Stating that everything he touches is special.

Nicki first endorsed Skeng in April 2022 when she started following him on social media and later followed up with a post of a 27-second clip of herself lip-syncing to his track, Street Cred.