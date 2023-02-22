For the sixth time in his career, England’s James Anderson sits atop the ICC Men’s Test bowling rankings after his seven-wicket haul to steer his team to victory in their first Test against New Zealand.

According to SkySports Anderson finished with figures of 4-18 in New Zealand’s second innings to reach 682 career Test wickets, leaving him 26 shy of second-placed Shane Warne in the all-time standings led by Muttiah Muralitharan.

He reclaims top spot from Australia captain Pat Cummins, who drops below Ravichandran Ashwin into third having been No 1 since February 2019.

40 year old Anderson, who will turn 41 on July 30, is the oldest bowler to lead the Test rankings since Australia’s Clarrie Grimmett in 1936.