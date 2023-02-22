For the sixth time in his career, England’s James Anderson sits atop the ICC Men’s Test bowling rankings after his seven-wicket haul to steer his team to victory in their first Test against New Zealand.
According to SkySports Anderson finished with figures of 4-18 in New Zealand’s second innings to reach 682 career Test wickets, leaving him 26 shy of second-placed Shane Warne in the all-time standings led by Muttiah Muralitharan.
He reclaims top spot from Australia captain Pat Cummins, who drops below Ravichandran Ashwin into third having been No 1 since February 2019.
40 year old Anderson, who will turn 41 on July 30, is the oldest bowler to lead the Test rankings since Australia’s Clarrie Grimmett in 1936.
Taiwan National Day Celebration