This Saturday, February 25th, The Hub Collective (“The Hub”) will host its fifth Annual Positive Vibes Festival with live performances by local artistes and up-and-coming talent from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines at De Reef in Lower Bay, Bequia! Positive Vibes began as an annual event in 2016 to bring together local legends, emerging musicians and first-time performers.

The unprecedented three-year pause due to the pandemic has visitors and locals alike amped up for the return of gifted singers, dancers and musicians–all of whom are itching to perform for a crowd. The 2023 festival theme is “Up”: Reaching for Higher Heights.

Acts include Colin “Minkah” Peters, Abu Zanimah, J Gool, Devaney, the Rose Hall Drummers, the Exotic Sounds Steel Orchestra and more.

Performers will be wearing designs from local fashion brands, including Bequia Threadworks, Fashion Is Payne, Ngozi, Peta Odini and Soka.

The Hub Collective is a nonprofit organisation with a passion to build creative confidence and intergenerational exchange in Bequia. Their pillars include Music, the Arts, Culture and Heritage, Healing and Environment. Visit their Creative Arts Centre in Port Elizabeth, Bequia – open Monday to Saturday from 9AM to 5PM.