Twenty-six year old Simone Biles, four time Olympic gold medalist is set to make her return to competitive gymnastics at the 2023 US Classic in August.

Biles had not competed since the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo 2021, and is said to have taken a break from the sport to work on her mental health.

The American withdrew from five of her six finals in Tokyo over mental health and safety concerns.

The US Classic from August 4th to 5th is a warm up event to the national championships, but it is not yet known if she will compete at next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Biles made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016, where she won all four of her Olympic titles as well as a bronze medal.

After a hiatus in 2017, nine more world titles followed in 2018 and 2019, and she was expected to win more golds at Tokyo 2020 – postponed to 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Biles pulled out of the Olympic women’s team final after completing her vault and subsequently withdrew from five of her six finals.