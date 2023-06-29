Almost a dozen people have been reported dead in Texas and Louisiana as extreme temperatures continue to plague the country.

According to local officials, eleven of the deaths occurred in Texas’ Webb County on the Mexican Border.

Hundreds of other Texas residents have been sent to emergency rooms as the current weather, breaking records, is the result of a heat dome in which high pressure is trapped because of wind patterns.

In Webb County the heat-related fatalities ranged in age from 60 to 80.

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that Texas averaged about 837 heat-related visits per 100,000 visits between 18th and 24th June, compared to about 639 during the same time period last year.

