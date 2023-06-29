Six months since he passed away, a coroner’s report has confirmed the cause of death of Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa Marley.

The son of Stephen Marley and grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, Jo Mersa, was found dead in his car last December. He was just 31 years old. According to his autopsy, Marley had suffered from a common cold at the time of death. It seems that the cold exacerbated his asthma, as his official cause of death was “acute asthma exacerbation.”

The singer died on December 26, 2022, the report confirmed. Jo Mersa’s body was found by Police, who were called to a local Ross store in Miami- Dade County, Florida, around 10 p.m. on Boxing Night 2022. The young reggae artist was found unconscious inside his vehicle, but paramedics were unable to save him as he had already passed away.

According to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, the late father of one had been infected with rhinovirus or enterovirus, which comes with a regular cold virus.

According to the report from Rolling Stone, Jo Mersa presented with a history of asthma, bronchitis, and pneumonia. At the time of his death, he was not regularly taking his medication for asthma.