Shenseea’s hit song “Blessed” which features rapper Tyga has been feature in Snoop Dogg’s new movie “The Underdoggs”.

Released by Amazon MGM Studios as a Prime Video exclusive on January 26, 2024, “The Underdoggs” is an American sports comedy drama with a stellar lineup of comedians including, Mike Epps and George Lopez.

Shenseea’s 2019 hit can be heard halfway through the 96 minute long film.

Blessed was co-written by Tyga, Stephen McGregor, 2024 Grammy-award nominated songwriter Theron Thomas, Sean Small, and Sam Sumser.

On YouTube, the sassy video directed by Arrad has upwards of 66 million views on the platform.

The song later appeared on Shenseea’s debut album Alpha, released on March 11, 2022.