A national gun amnesty is set to come into effect on Friday March 1st 2024.

According to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force the national gun amnesty will be in effect for 91 days, concluding on Friday May 31st.

The RSVGPF says the objective of the amnesty is to enhance and improve community safety and security by reducing the ongoing threat of illegally held firearms and ammunition in the state; as well as reducing the likelihood of such firearms falling into the hands of criminals as a result of break-ins, theft, or accidental loss.

The National Firearms Amnesty seeks to achieve this objective by allowing persons the opportunity to surrender to the RSVGPF firearms and ammunition that they hold without the benefit of a license granted under Section 4 (3) of the Firearms Act, without fear of prosecution for contravention of the Firearms Act. The Amnesty also extends to replica or imitation firearms, ammunition, and any parts of firearms.