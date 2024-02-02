Kobbie Mainoo scored a 97th-minute winner as Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 at Molineux in a Premier League classic.

Mainoo curled his first Premier League goal past Jose Sa, just seconds after Pedro Neto appeared to have snatched a point for Wolves.

Wolves pulled themselves level having been 2-0 down at half-time and 3-1 behind on 85 minutes, but United took the three points thanks to 18-year-old Mainoo, who picked the ball up on the left, nutmegged Max Kilman and cut inside before bending the ball into the bottom corner.