Shenseea is set to hit the stage at Billboard’s first MusicCon event to be held ahead of the BBMA’s weekend.

Shenseea is joining a host of artists like Brazilian singer Anitta, Burna Boy, and others for the Music Con event.

Her latest booking adds to the rising talent’s strides in the music industry to cement herself as a fixture in the hip-hop music industry.

Just a week ago, Shenseea inked a global publishing deal with American company S10 Publishing in partnership with Avex USA. S10 is a West Hollywood-based label, management, and publishing outfit headed by CEO Brandon Silverstein, who manages American singer/dancer Normani and Brazilian singer Anitta.

The latest move adds to the growing team the dancehall superstar has hired to assist with her music career. She is already signed to producer Rvssian’s Rich Immigrants record label in partnership with Interscope Records and has a management deal with We Good in partnership with Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby’s SALXCO.

In the meantime, the MusicCon event will offer the blooming talent to perform in front of other artists and fellow music industry people while creating the perfect networking opportunities.