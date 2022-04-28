SVG’s farmers will be the beneficiaries of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela’s generosity as Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be the recipient of Urea from the country.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said following his explanation of the hardships the nation’s farmers are currently faced with as it pertains to the price of fertilizer and urea.

“Farmers, I want you to hear, because I explained to President Maduro, the hardships you are enduring with the increased price of fertilizer and urea. They do not have the fertilizer, but they have urea, and they will provide, on a monthly basis, to us, free shipment of urea” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also announced another act of Venezuela’s solidarity, which comes in the form of free asphalt, to assist with the repairs of roads, damaged by the eruptions of La Soufriere and other adverse weather events.

