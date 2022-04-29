Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been named Austria boss.

Rangnick will still take on his consultancy role with United as planned at the end of this season.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again,” he said.

The 63-year-old German has signed a two-year deal with Austria and will join up with them after the Premier League season ends in May.

Austria, 23rd in the Fifa rankings, have been without a head coach since the resignation of Franco Foda in March following their failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup.