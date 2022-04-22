Jamaican singer Shenseea has signed a global publishing agreement with S10 Publishing, in partnership with Avex USA.

The West Hollywood-based S10 Entertainment was founded as a label, management and publishing outfit, by CEO Brandon Silverstein, who manages American singer/dancer Normani and Brazilian singer Anitta.

Shenseea—who is already signed to a record deal with Rvssian’s Rich Immigrants in partnership with Interscope Records, as well as a management deal with We Good in partnership with Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby’s SALXCO—said she was excited to work with the new members of her team.

“Brandon and his team understand my vision and share my hunger to make it happen, and that’s the most important thing. I’m excited to work with S10 and Avex to bring my career and team to a whole new level,” the Good Comfort singer told Billboard in an exclusive.

Lucas Thomashow, Brandon Silverstein, Shenseea, Donny “Dizzy” Flores, Naoki Osada Dillon Campbell

“Shenseea is an incredible artist whose writing ability and freestyling is unparalleled,” Silverstein said. “In writing sessions and in the studio, she’s a dream collaborator because she’s having so much fun that it’s contagious. She first charmed her home of Jamaica before breaking into the U.S. market and now there’s no doubt that she’s going to break globally next.”

Naoki Osada and Lucas Thomashow, President and Senior VP of Avex USA respectively, explained that the publishing agreement will help Shenseea develop and break both in the U.S. and internationally. “When we heard Shenseea’s music for the first time, instantly we realized she was something really special, a once in a lifetime talent,” they added.

Shenseea, whose real name is Chinsea Lee, first made waves in 2016, with the release of her debut single, Jiggle Jiggle. Then came her breakthrough hit Loodi, her 2017 collaboration with Dancehall star Vybz Kartel.

Her biggest song, Blessed with rapper Tyga, has racked up over 58 million views on YouTube since its release in 2019 under Interscope. It was certified Gold in Canada last week.