Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who left the country over the weekend for medical attention after experiencing an excruciating pain on his right-side last Thursday, is said to be doing well.

This is according to Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel who provided an update on Prime Minister Gonsalves’ health condition during the Face-to-Face programme on NBC Radio on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said he was leaving the state on Sunday for medical attention in Venezuela and also indicated the possibility of going to Cuba.

Daniel said: “From what I understand he is doing well and we want to wish him well and to make sure he is back with us in the very near future.”

Prior to stating this during his update, the acting prime minister said: “Prime Minister Gonsalves is out of the State and under some medical attention overseas and of course from time to time you and I, we are human, and we will fall sick and one day would leave this earth. We are all here for a specific time. The good book gives us three scores and ten.

Once you get to that age you realise you have to slow down and stop doing the things you used to be doing before.”

The acting prime minister said Gonsalves has gone past three scores and ten and he is still doing well.

“We want to wish him all the best and a speedy recovery. I know St Vincent and the Grenadines still needs his knowledge and experience and I have had the opportunity of working with him for a number of years. I could say to you that of course I have really learned a lot from him and he is not afraid to pass on his knowledge to all of us who would have served with him.

We are thankful and grateful for his contribution over the years.”

Daniel said the government will continue to hold the fort in Prime Minister Gonsalves’ absence, which they have done several times. He added that the government continues to do the work of the State and are there to do what the people elected them to do.

Minister Daniel on Prime Ministers Condition.