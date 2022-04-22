Paul Pogba is “unlikely” to play for Manchester United again this season, says interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The France midfielder, 29, is out of contract this summer and came off 10 minutes into Tuesday’s 4-0 defeat by Liverpool with a calf injury.

Pogba is set to be out “four weeks minimum”, with United’s last game of the season at Crystal Palace on 22 May.

“It is very unlikely he will play again until the end of the season,” said Rangnick.

He goes on to say that doctors have said that it will take at least four weeks for Pogba to recover.

Pogba came through United’s academy before joining Juventus in 2012 and returned to Old Trafford for a world-record fee of £89m in 2016.