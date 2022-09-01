Jamaican star Shenseea says the new music she’s about to release will reflect the melancholic mood she has been in recently.

Without revealing why she’s not in high spirits, the Good Comfort singer says fans can expect new music by the end of September or early October, but they shouldn’t hold their breaths on hearing anything like previous releases.

“The new music that I’m about to release, let me just tell you from now, it’s gonna be something completely different from the first album. But, it’s just how I roll; I’m an artist—I like to experiment, I like to show my creativity,” she told Rolling Stone, during a red carpet interview at the Video Music Award (VMAs) on Sunday.

“I feel like I’ve been so depressed lately…stress out! Right out…so it’s more like dark, moody but relatable, still.”

Alpha, Shenseea’s debut album, had spent nine weeks on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, peaking at No. 2 earlier this year.

She was the only Jamaican nominee at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards—for Push Performance of the Year. On Sunday, the award went to the South Korean boy band, Seventeen, but the 25-year-old attended the event in New Jersey in a show-stopping fit from Marc Jacobs’ SS22 collection.