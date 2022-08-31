Over 800 students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been awarded tuition scholarships, a significant increase compared to the over 700 that were awarded last year.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on NBC Radio earlier today.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, who now holds the portfolio for post secondary and tertiary education said that is in the process of finding more resources to allow for the awarding of an additional 50 tuition scholarships.

“The Public Service Commission training division is, at the moment contacting by e-mail and other means, 815 persons who have been awarded tuition scholarships. I’m trying to see if I can get resources for another 50 or so, you know, because 1100 something persons applied. But some of those, of course, who applied, and weren’t considered, I’m told by the authorities that some of them didn’t have their admission to the university; some hadn’t taken all the documentation. You know some of those cases now, but it’s a huge number,” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed delight at the wide variety of subject areas being pursued by the scholarship awardees. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that Vincentians of all ages are educated, as the thrust continues to broaden the education revolution.