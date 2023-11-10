Grammy-winning Dancehall artist Shaggy has introduced his very own channel on SiriusXM, dubbed ‘Shaggy’s Boombastic Radio’.

The channel, which airs on 332 on the SiriusXM app, is expected to “bring listeners Shaggy’s favorite reggae, dancehall and afrobeats,” according to a press release.

It was further stated that the channel was announced as part of SiriusXM’s Next Generation Industry & Press Preview event in New York.

Shaggy’s Yaad, the reggae icon’s current show which first debuted on SiriusXM’s FLY and is now in its third successful year, will now regularly air on Shaggy’s Boombastic Radio.

The show, hosted by Shaggy, takes listeners on a cultural journey with a wide mix of rare and classic tracks spanning the hip-hop, dancehall and reggae genres, the release also said.

To kick off the channel’s official launch, Shaggy’s Boombastic Radio will also debut Shaggy and Sting’s recent live performance from their inaugural One Fine Day Festival.