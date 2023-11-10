Naomi Osaka, former world number one will return to tennis at the Brisbane International, almost six months after giving birth to her daughter.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam winner announced her pregnancy in January and had her daughter, Shai in July.

According to the BBC, the 26-year-old has not played on the WTA Tour since September 2022 at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Osaka who expressed that she was excited to get back to the court for competition said; “I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return. The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

The Brisbane tournament begins on December 31 and runs through to January 7, serving as a major event in the run-up to the Australian Open on January 14.