The murder investigations of Precious Williams and Veronica ‘Keisha’ Small remain a top priority of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

Assistant Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey gave this assurance to the Vincentian public during a press briefing on Monday. ACP Bailey said the investigations into the murders of these two women is alive and well.

“The investigation into the death of Precious Williams and Veronica Small—Veronica Small, the lady whose body was discovered on the tarmac, and we all know Precious Williams. Those two incidents, I want to urge St. Vincent and the Grenadines, I want to tell St. Vincent and the Grenadines that those two investigations are very much alive and ongoing, and work is being done every day. Since I have assumed office as the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, I have personally sat down with the investigators, who are members of the major crime unit who headed these investigations into these two particular crimes, we have done a review of the statements, I have ordered for some investigations to be done along certain lines and those investigations are very much in going,” he said.

ACP Bailey urged the public to believe in the investigators that the RSVGPF has within its ranks. He said that they have proven that they are more than capable of executing in-depth and technical investigations.

The body of 21-year-old Precious Williams was discovered on May 16th 2022, stuffed in a bag and dumped in a gutter at Richmond Hill in the vicinity of Joyette’s Garage.

Veronica “Keisha” Small, a Pole Yard resident in her mid-40s, was found dead on August 25, 2022 on the runway of the decommissioned ET Joshua Airport in Arnos Vale.