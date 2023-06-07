The number of crimes being committed with illegal firearms in St Kitts and Nevis has become worrisome, with the country’s Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew announcing that the island’s security forces will be taking further steps to tackle the upsurge in gun violence.

In a national address, the prime minister said the security forces will implement the following:

Increased security presence in communities through various methods

Further engagement of regional and international security experts to work along with St Kitts and Nevis’ forces

Strengthening of the intelligence capabilities of the security forces

Expansion of the CCTV infrastructure island-wide

Enhancement of evidence-gathering capabilities to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

He also announced that St. Kitts and Nevis’ Cabinet has agreed to table legislation in the National Assembly to increase the penalty for illegal firearms offences from 15 years to 25 years in prison.