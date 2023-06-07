South Korea’s defence ministry has lodged a “stern” protest with Beijing and Moscow, local media reported, after Chinese and Russian military planes entered the country’s air defence identification zone unannounced during what China’s defence ministry said was a joint patrol exercise.

South Korean fighter jets were scrambled on Tuesday in response to the presence of four Chinese and four Russian military aircraft which did not violate the country’s airspace but did enter South Korea’s air defence identification zone (KADIZ).

Unlike a country’s airspace – the air above its territory and territorial waters – there are no international rules governing air defence zones.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said aircraft were expected to identify their presence when they enter the air defence zone “so as to prevent accidental clashes”, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.