Guyana was elected to serve as non-permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council.

Guyana secured 191 votes from the 192 members present at the UN’s General Assembly.

Guyana’s two year term as a representative for Latin America and the Caribbean begins on January 1, 2024.

Guyana previously served on the UN Security Council from 1975-1976 and 1982 to 1983.

The UN Security Council is made up of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States and 10 non-permanent members from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin American and Caribbean, Eastern Europe and Western European.

Also joining Guyana on the UN Security Council in 2024 are Algeria, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia, who defeated Belarus for the seat.

Guyanese President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali said Guyana is humbled by the opportunity to serve the region on the important body.