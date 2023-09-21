Dancehall superstar Sean Paul has reached out to young artiste Byron Messia to offer him career advice.

Grammy awarding winning Paul said the advice resonated deeply with rising star Byron Messia, who made a splash this year with his hit song, Talibans.

In an interview with online publication Distractify Sean Paul said in his advice he emphasized the power of memorable melodies, advising Messia to continue crafting tunes that linger in listeners’ minds.

“I saw Byron Messia [the] other day, and I gave him a piece of information, a piece of advice, and the next day posted about it, and he was like, ‘Yo, nobody ever told me that before,’” Paul recalled. “I said to him, ‘You know, you have this banger in the airways right now, and it’s an awesome thing. But let me tell you something: keep trying to put dope melodies that people can sing back. Because that’s the awesome thing.’”

“It doesn’t matter about your lyrics,” he added.

“I mean, there’s a lot of people in hip hop culture that is like, ‘Yo, it’s the lyrics,’ but those things do not translate as well as melodies do. And so I hope that the younger artists can gravitate more towards melodies.”

In a twist of fate, Messia declared on Monday that his UK Silver and Canadian Gold-certified Talibans was the “biggest Dancehall track” since Paul’s 2005 hit Temperature, much to the confusion of many.

Paul has not yet responded to Messia’s claims. Instead, he’s been focused on promoting his new single, Summa Hot, and a remix of Davido’s Unavailable with Ding Dong and Musa Keys.