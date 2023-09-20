The East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) and the Miss SVG pageant have partnered for ECGC culinary cook-off, which features the 2023 Miss SVG pageant contestants.

The nine contestants have been split into three teams, named after ECGC’s specialty flours, Teams Rye, Multigrain, and Herb and Garlic.

ECGC’s Regional Category Manager Sebongile De Riggs, in providing an overview of the cook-off said the partnership between the ECGG and the Miss SVG pageant is within their efforts to support the development of women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, improving the overall livelihood of children and people across SVG and more.

“The decision to partner with the Miss SVG pageant is within our efforts to support the further development of women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Furtermore, the collaboration seeks to align with a common goal that positively impacts communities, shows our investment in enabling food security through availability and improving the overall livelihood of children and people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” she said.

The outcome of the cook-off will see ECGC supporting a school or charity of the winner’s choice for six months.

ECGC’s Regional Category Manager provided more details on what the Miss SVG contestants’ participation in the cook-off entailed.

“The participation of the Miss SVG contestants in the ECGC culinary cook off involved a visit to ECGC, where the ladies had an opportunity to learn more about the products they are going to be using throughout the competition, specifically, our CariGold specialty flour. The ladies had a chance to interact with our quality assurance team, who provided more information about the flour types, uses and best practices. The contestants also had the opportunity to have a mini tour of our facility and to meet our CEO Mr. J Robert Cato, who provided words of encouragement,” she said.

The Miss SVG contestants during the competition will utilize The East Caribbean Group of Companies’ range of specialty flours, including the CariGold Rye, multigrain, herb and garlic flour. The first episode of the ECGC Culinary Cook-Off, featuring this year’s Miss SVG contestants debuts tonight Wednesday September 20th on VC3 and Youtube.