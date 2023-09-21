Manchester United Goalkeeper Andre Onana has placed the blame on himself for his team’s loss to Bayern Munich.

Onana, in an interview with TNT sports, said that he “let the team down” and that the failed to get the desired result because of him.

According to BBC Sport Onana’s error gifted Bayern a crucial lead that they quickly doubled after United had started in disciplined fashion.

A flurry of goals followed but United were always chasing and ultimately fell short, suffering a 4-3 loss.