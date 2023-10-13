Dancehall veteran Sean Paul has launched a new merchandise line inspired by his sophomore album “Dutty Rock”

“Dutty Merch” pays tribute to Paul’s enduring career, most notably his multi-platinum and bestselling album.

The line offers a range of clothing items, from t-shirts and hoodies to caps in a variety of bold colors, acknowledging the diverse tastes of his global audience.

In November 2022, he commemorated the 20th anniversary of Dutty Rock at Webster Hall in New York City in a celebration hosted in collaboration with the radio station Hot 97.

The album was first released on November 16, 2002, and was later re-released in September 2003 to cater more to international markets.

“Dutty Rock” also earned Sean Paul his first and only Grammy back in 2004, for the Best Reggae Album. That year, he was also nominated for Best New Artist and Best Male Rap Solo Performance for his hit “Get Busy”.