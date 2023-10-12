Tints on vehicles in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be regulated in the near future in an effort to combat criminals and criminal activity.

During WE FM’s Cop Chat program earlier today Sergeant of Police Dwight Lewis gave a summary of what possible changes are included in the first draft.

“So the visible light transmission through the vehicle—so for the front windscreen, it may be 70%, 35% for the two front sides, 35% for the passenger and driver on those, 20% for the rear windows and 20% for the back windscreen. Right, so 70% of visible light transmission, so there should be 70% light passing through the window,” he said.

He said that members of the police force would be trained to use devices that would allow them to efficiently inspect tints on vehicles.

“You would have what we call a light transmission device, so officers would be trained in the use of that; that can be used daytime and nighttime so they can spot it on the vehicle and you can tell the percentage,” he said.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a recent appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program disclosed that the tinting of vehicles in St. Vincent and the Grenadines would be regulated.

The Prime Minister said that persons engaged in criminal activity have utilized excessively dark tinted vehicles in the execution of their criminal acts.