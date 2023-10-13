Rafael Nadal will make his return to Grand Slam tennis at the 2024 Australian Open.

22 time grand slam champion Nadal, has been out of action since January after undergoing hip surgery.

The 37 year old said that he plans to retire at the end of 2024.

Two-time Australian Open champion Nadal claimed his most recent Slam at Roland Garros in 2022.

While Nadal is back on court, those close to him say that it is too early to confirm whether he will be in Melbourne in January.