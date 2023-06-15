Dancehall superstar Sean Paul says he recently forfeited a show, just so that he can spend Father’s Day with his children.

The Temperature artist was speaking with Ebony magazine after being asked what fatherhood was like for him at age 50, and what he was “most looking forward to for Father’s Day.”

“Let me tell you something. I literally just cancelled a show that was supposed to take place on Father’s Day because I want to spend it with mi pickney,” Sean said.

“Fatherhood is a new chapter of life for me, you know. I’m someone who did this late. But, they keep me feeling young, and remind me so much of myself. I think they are the best song I ever wrote. It’s all still new for me, but it’s such a blessing,” he added.

Sean Paul became a father at age 44, when he and wife Jodi ‘Jinx’ Henriques, welcomed their son Levi Blaze Henriques in February 2017 after five years of marriage.

They welcomed their second child, a daughter named Remi Leigh Henriques, in August 2019.