The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the technology-based company, Synergy International Systems, signed an agreement to develop a program and database which is expected to boost efficiency, accountability and transparency within the Ministry of National Mobilisation.

Synergy International Systems is contracted to digitise the Social Assistance Management Information System (SAMIS). The signing ceremony was held earlier today, Tuesday June 13th, 2023 at the Ministry of Mobilisation.

Speaking at the event, Minister of National Mobilisation, Hon. Orando Brewster stated that the development of a digital system is a “vital project to our country”. Brewster noted that this program is “needed for efficiency, effectiveness and included targeted interventions for households”, as it aims to improve the social assistance department which includes many parts of social protection system.

SAMIS Information Technology Officer, Martin Sheen said the Ministry is committed to ensuring the SAMIS system becomes operational and is maintained.

Social Protection Project Manager, Lilit Gasparyan gave an overview of Synergy, noting, it is an established company with over twenty-five years experience. Gasparyan said the goal of Synergy is for customers to receive service efficiently of which social protection is one of the domains under which they operate.

Also witnessing the signing was SAMIS Project Officer, Gordon Webster and Project Co-ordinator Maureen Webber.