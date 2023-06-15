England has opted for Stuart Broad over Mark Wood to join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in their pace attack for the first Ashes Test.

Anderson has recovered from a groin injury and Robinson from an ankle problem to line up in the team to face Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali is in the XI after coming out of retirement to replace the injured Jack Leach.

England are looking to regain the Ashes they lost in 2017-18.

Captain Ben Stokes, who has been nursing a long-term left knee problem, bowled at full tilt in the nets in Birmingham on Wednesday.

However, with doubts lingering over Stokes’ fitness, England have opted for Broad’s big-game experience and resilience over the extra pace of Wood, who would only have been able to bowl short, sharp spells.