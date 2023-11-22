Lead actress in the Scream movie franchise has been fired from the latest film in the movies for her pro-Palestinian posts.

Mexican actress Melissa Barrera was fire from the upcoming Scream 7 after the production company said that her recent posts in support of Palestine is antisemitic.

Production company Spyglass said it had “zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form”.

However, before her departure was announced, she reshared a quote from another account on her Instagram story which read: “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude.”

That post has been interpreted by some of her followers as a reference to her being sacked from the film.

Barrera has led the previous two Scream movies and has also starred in the recent screen version of Carmen and the 2021 adaptation of stage musical In The Heights.

The Scream franchise was rebooted in 2022, with the fifth film taking $137m at the box office and the sixth earning $169m.