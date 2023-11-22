Argentina’s World Cup-winning boss Lionel Scaloni says he is considering resigning after five years in the role.

Scaloni made the surprise announcement after Argentina’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old also led Argentina to the Copa America in 2021 before their World Cup triumph in Qatar last year.

“Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well,” said Scaloni.

“It’s not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it’s complicated to keep going and it’s complicated to keep winning.

Scaloni succeeded Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina boss in August 2018 after a brief spell in charge of the under-20 side.