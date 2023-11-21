St. Vincent and the Grenadines has not signed onto any matter that would require the nation to modify its legislative provisions as it relates to issues of same sex marriage and transgender matters.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this clear in a video posted to social media on Monday.

He referred to claims that the country had done so as “outlandish”, as he addressed the issue that has drawn the attention of many Vincentians.

“The European Union has its own agenda, with several things as it is well known. St. Vincent and the Grenadines hasn’t signed onto any matter which demands of us that we alter our legislative provisions relating to issues such as same sex marriages, issues regarding transgender—there are no commitments for us to change our laws in relation to any of these matters,” the Prime Minister said.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is among countries that have signed a new partnership agreement with the European Union, known as the Samoa Agreement. It replaces the Cotonou Agreement and covers subjects such as sustainable development and growth, human rights and peace and security.