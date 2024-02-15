Shenseea says ‘safety concerns’ were to blame for a canceled performance at the Sababisha Festival in Nairobi, Kenya, which had been set for August 26, 2023, but rescheduled to a later date.

In an Instagram response to a disappointed fan who had already paid for the concert, she explained, “Due to safety concerns that were brought to my attention, I was told it was best to reschedule.”

Although she didn’t specify, in the weeks leading up to the concert, there were reports of political unrest and protests in Kenya over the rising cost of living and the introduction of new taxes.

In her Instagram post, Shenseea also mentioned that she opted to refund her deposit and that the event promoters had assured her they would refund ticket buyers. “I chose to refund my deposit [rather] than hold on to it without a date being set. The promoters assured me that all monies would be refunded to patrons as well,” she said.