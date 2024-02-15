Rafael Nadal has put his return to competitive tennis on hold after pulling out of the Qatar Open.

Nadal, 37, made his long-awaited return after almost a year out with injury at January’s Brisbane International.

However, the Spaniard sustained a hip injury at the tournament which ruled him out of the Australian Open.

Nadal is scheduled to face compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on 3 March before making his ATP comeback at Indian Wells a few days later.