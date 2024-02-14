Owners and operators of cement mixer trucks are being warned not to overload these vehicles due to risk this practice may bring.

Police Constable 1040 Hunte of the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, while speaking on WE FM’s Traffic Talk segment called for an immediate stop to the practice, warning that there are legal consequences for not heeding this advice.

“We have observed that the cement mixer trucks, they are filling up these trucks over their limit and these trucks are traversing on the roads, cement is leaking out at the end of the trucks. This is a very dangerous practice as it can cause accidents which can end up in a fatality or persons injuring themselves. This act of lawlessness must stop,” he said.

PC 1040 Hunte said that any person that fails to ensure that the material they are transporting is properly secured is guilty of an offense under the litter act.

“According to the litter act section 6, subsection 1, any person who transport in or on a motor vehicle or trailer along any motorway, roads, street, alley or thoroughfare, any substance or material which is likely to fall off or blow off the motor vehicle or trailer because while being so-transported, it is either not sufficiently well secured or not securely covered, is guilty of an offence under the litter act,” he said.

PC 1040 Hunte advised owners and operators of cement mixer trucks as well as any truck transporting material to ensure that the material is well secured and covered before transporting, as it is very dangerous not to do so, warning that the traffic department will be clamping down on those fail to do so.