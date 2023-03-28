It seems that not even Rihanna’s property is not safe from sticky-handed thieves, with the Barbadian songstress being the latest target of luxury car thieves.

Celebrity news site TMZ reported that days after the artist’s home was targeted by an obsessed fan, her car was stolen.

The site claims that the Rihanna’s U$37,000 Audi sedan was stolen by a car thief. The car is reportedly used by one of her drivers, and it was stolen while he left it running outside of the house.

The publication quoted information from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) which said that the driver had pulled up to the artist’s Los Angeles home and left the car running with the keys inside the ignition as he ran into her home to pick up something.

The 2012 car was not to be found on his return, prompting the police to be called and a report lodged. It’s unclear if there is any surveillance footage showing what or who might have taken the car.

This is the second incident seemingly targeting the Fenty Beauty billionaire’s home in less than a week. Just days ago, police were called to remove a man who reportedly traveled from the Carolinas to L.A. to propose to the pregnant mother of one.

Police did not charge the man as he was stopped before he could get onto Rihanna’s multimillion-dollar estate.