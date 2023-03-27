Just over 200 young musicians put on impressive performances on Saturday at the 2023 Secondary Schools Band’s showcase.

Coordinator of the showcase Rodney Small speaking after the show which took place at the Cruise Ship Terminal lawn, expressed pride at the performances put on by the students.

“I’m lost for words. I’m not surprised because as a committee we’ve been visiting the schools, we’ve been following up on what they’ve been doing and their preparation, never mind we had some surprises, and that is expected also. It’s phenomenal, it’s a great feeling, it’s motivating, it’s inspiring especially from where I work in terms of the department of culture, I know that our future is safe,” Small said.

Mr. Small said after witnessing the marvelous performance of the 201 students he is feeling very grateful.

Each school band prepared a 15 minute performance around a pre-selected genre of music. The genres selected were: Calypso, Ragga Soca, Soca, Folk, R&B, Soul, slow jams, clean Dancehall, Reggae, Gospel, and Motown.