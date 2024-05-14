Attorneys representing the Vybz Kartel case have submitted a habeas corpus application to the Supreme Court, advocating for Kartel’s and his co-accused immediate release.

The motion was filed Monday May 13 on behalf of Kartel, Shawn Storm, and Andre St John. The fourth individual involved in the case, Kahira Jones, was excluded as he’s also engaged in a separate legal matter.

Kartel’s Lawyer, Isat Buchanan, who is handling the application, revealed it was prompted by unknown unspecified issues.

The court has adjourned the matter to May 29 and 30 for further deliberation and remitted the matter back to the Court of Appeal to decide whether a retrial is warranted.

The Court of Appeal has scheduled a five-day hearing beginning on June 10th, where legal arguments will be presented before it issues a decision.