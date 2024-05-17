Dancehall artist Nigy Boy is officially an honors graduate of the Stony Brook University in New York with a Bachelor of Arts degree, double majoring in political science and history.
The singer shared a clip of the momentous occasion on insta with him crossing the stage at the graduation ceremony caption “I made it!”
The Jamaican-born New York-based artist, who shot to fame earlier this year with the release of his song Continent, received a standing ovation during a session of the New York State Assembly on May 7th.
In February, Nigy visited his alma mater, the Salvation Army School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
