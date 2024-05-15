The first official painted portrait of King Charles III since his coronation has been unveiled.

The vast oil on canvas by Jonathan Yeo, at Buckingham Palace, depicts a larger-than-life King Charles in the uniform of the Welsh Guards with sword in hand and a butterfly landing on his shoulder.

The Queen and The King both approved the vivid red work, measuring about 8ft 6in by 6ft 6in even before it was finished.

The artist uses some of the traditions of royal portraiture – the military outfit, the sword – but aimed to achieve something more modern, particularly with the deep color and the butterfly.

The portrait will go on public display at the Philip Mould Gallery in London from 16 May until 14 June. It will be displayed at Drapers’ Hall from the end of August.