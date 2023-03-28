England Test captain Ben Stokes had an injection in his troublesome left knee before departing for his stint in the Indian Premier League.

Stokes, 31, struggled with the long-standing problem in the second Test against New Zealand in February.

He had a scan on his return to the UK and although nothing untoward was revealed, had the injection prior to joining up with Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai meet defending champions Gujarat Titans in Friday’s IPL opener.

Super Kings paid £1.6m to sign Stokes in December’s auction. Batting coach Mike Hussey said the all-rounder is likely to play as a specialist batter in the opening stages of the tournament.