Rihanna resorts to her Reggae roots to create an apt soundtrack for the expansion to China of her first Fenty Beauty promo video.

According to UrbanIslandz.com, The Bajan pop star shared the video on her Instagram on Thursday, March 21st, announcing to her followers that she’s excited about the expansion of Fenty in China’s Sephora stores on April 1st.

After using the Dancehall artist Bambii’s 2021 single “Twitch” as the soundtrack for the promo, Rihanna received an overwhelming amount of demands for new music.

Despite releasing a few singles and collabs, Rihanna’s fans aren’t entirely satisfied because she has not released an album in seven years. A fan even mentioned becoming a beyhive or a barb.

It is no doubt that the fans will receive more music but for now, it is said that Rihanna is in no rush.