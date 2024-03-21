An official release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force states that a post mortem has cited drowning as the cause of death of Police Constable 849 Robin Spencer of Diamond.

The Public Relations and Complaints department said that according to the result of a post-mortem examination that was conducted on Spencer’s body on Monday 18th March 2024, he died from “Drowning.”

An earlier release from the police said that Spencer and one of his friends went fishing at the Brighton beach sometime after 1:00 p.m. Reports indicated that sometime after 3:00 p.m. while fishing, Spencer was swept out to sea by a wave and succumbed to death.

The Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams, Gazetted Officers, and rank and file members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and its Auxiliary Police Force extended their deepest condolences to the widow, family, and friends of the deceased police constable.