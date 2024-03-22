The SVG Table Tennis Association will be sending another group of Table Tennis players to St.Lucia to compete in another set of league competition matches against six different teams on the Island.

They are: National Champion Damion Dublin, Akeil DeRoche, Mikael Hazelwood, Tykel Pierre and National Junior Champion Caleb Howard.

Dublin, DeRoche, Hazelwood and Pierre were part of the first batch that went in February. The players are hoping to give a better showing second time around.

No coach/Official will accompany the team.

The players are expected to return to SVG on Sunday.