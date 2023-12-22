Reacher season 2 is already a big hit for Prime Video, breaking records in just days. The action drama based on Lee Child’s books officially returned for a second installment on December 15, introducing Alan Ritchson’s titular hero to a new mystery and surrounding him with familiar faces from his past.

Even though it’s only just arrived, Reacher has already made a significant impact.

Deadline reports that Reacher season 2 is off to a roaring start, becoming the No. 1 title of the year for Prime Video in terms of total viewers across all series and films globally.

The first three Reacher episodes, which were released on December 15, surpassed the entire audience for season 1 by 50% in the first three days on the streamer.